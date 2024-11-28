Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

During his press conference this week, Aaron Rodgers made it very clear that he expects to be considered in who the team decides to hire as their next head coach.

“If a new G.M. comes in and they don’t retain ‘Brick,’ I need to fit in those plans,” Rodgers said according to Pro Football Talk.

However, Rodgers also made it quite clear that he thinks the team should retain Jeff Ulbrich.

“I’m definitely all in on ‘Brick,’” Rodgers said according to Pro Football Talk.

But that doesn’t mean Rodgers wouldn’t accept anyone else, as long as he is considered.

“I love ‘Brick.’ But, again, that’s out of my control. I mean, I’m not gonna say, ‘Brick or nothing.’ You know, I need to see how I’m feeling,” Rodgers said. “Obviously, I would love to play for ‘Brick’ again. He’s a fantastic human being. But, you know, there’s a lot of things that can change in the next six weeks. There could be some really good feelings coming out of this, or there could be wholesale changes.”

Rodgers joined the Jets before the start of the 2023 season. After he missed the entire 2023 season with an injury, the team has not performed as expected, posting just a 3-8 record through their first 11 games of the season.

At 40 years old, it’s not clear how many more years Rodgers plans to play in the league, but it sounds like he expects to have a say in who the team decides to hire as their next coach.

We’ll have to see whether or not the team honors Rodgers’ demand.

