After months of speculation, it appears that Brandon Aiyuk may finally be on the move.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the San Francisco 49ers have a deal in place that would send the second-team All-Pro wide receiver to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Per Rapoport, Pittsburgh is “in a good place” on a contract extension for Aiyuk, who also has a long-term contract offer to remain with the 49ers.

Ultimately, it’s up to San Francisco to determine whether it will, in fact, trade Aiyuk to Pittsburgh.

— The Steelers and #49ers have a deal on a potential trade and PIT is in a good place on an Aiyuk contract, sources say. If SF gives the final sign-off, it’s done.

— SF has an offer out to Aiyuk on a long-term deal for him to stay. He hasn’t accepted. pic.twitter.com/ZepVTfv4Nj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 13, 2024

Whether the 49ers ultimately trade Aiyuk to the Steelers or sign the Arizona State product to an extension, it would mark the end of a months-long saga that dates back to the start of the offseason. Following a career year in which he caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns, the 26-year-old wide receiver entered the offseason looking to secure a long-term extension as he entered the final season of his rookie contract.

The 49ers and Aiyuk, however, have since been unable to reach an agreement, with San Francisco only recently showing a willingness to entertain trade offers for the 2020 first-round pick. While the 49ers reportedly reached agreements with the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots on potential trades, Aiyuk’s preference has reportedly been to land in either Pittsburgh or with the Washington Commanders.

In the end, it appears he’ll likely get his wish. Following Rapoport’s report on Tuesday, many took to social media to weigh in on the update.

