Several SEC schools have closed their Diversity, equity, & inclusion (DEI) offices recently.

For example, the University of Texas is in a state that has a law that is in effect meant to outlaw DEI practices. The law was signed by Governor Greg Abbot in January, closing the state’s DEI offices at its universities.

“The University took necessary measures to reach compliance with the law and UT System policy. Vigilant ongoing efforts are necessary to ensure the University’s continued compliance,” the university detailed in an official statement.

However, some schools, like Georgia, which defeated Texas in the SEC football championship on Saturday, don’t have official DEI offices, but instead offices that function similarly, according to FOX News.

“The university does boast an office called the “Office of Inclusive Excellence.” One of the objectives of this office is to “Increase enrollment of underrepresented students at undergraduate and graduate levels,” detailed FOX.

Per FOX, Louisiana State University and the University of Arkansas have similar situations.

Fans reacted to DEI at college campuses on social media.

“The universities who practice DEI must be purged. Meaning: the people who would do such things at a public university must be fired and not employed at another,” one person said on Twitter.

“Ackman and those most upset over this core objection is that they are not included as marginalized within the DEI regime This is wrong. The correct objection is that the DEI regime itself is illegitimate and unamerican,” another person posited.

It’s strange that so many people are against the United States supporting a fair chance for everyone regardless of background or creed, but here we are.

