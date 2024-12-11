Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes men’s soccer team is preparing to take on the Marshall Thundering Herd in the NCAA semifinals of the playoffs on Friday evening, but it sounds like they will be without one of their starters after Nathan Demian was shot over the weekend.

According to WSYX, Nathan Demian was shot at about 2 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Chittenden Avenue, just east of campus. The incident happened just hours after the top-ranked Buckeyes had beaten Wake Forest 3-0 to advance to the national semifinals in North Carolina on Friday.

Ohio State confirmed the news in a statement, indicating that Demian was “an innocent bystander” and “is not a suspect in any way.”

“Following the Ohio State men’s soccer match with Wake Forest Saturday, redshirt junior Nathan Demian, from Vancouver, British Columbia, was a victim of an off-campus shooting,” the statement read. “He was an innocent bystander, is not a suspect in any way, and was not involved in any altercation. The soccer program is thankful for the incredible university support and medical care available to Nathan and his family during this difficult time. Nathan’s family is with him, and the team is extremely close. The family has asked that everyone keep Nathan in their prayers. The department will do all it can to support Nathan, his family and the men’s soccer program in every way possible. Because of the police investigation underway, the department will not be able to discuss the incident further.”

Police said the incident involved two vehicles chasing each other. A person in one vehicle fired at the other and inadvertently shot Demian. While he was initially admitted to the hospital in serious condition, he is expected to survive.

Demian has been a key player for the Buckeyes all season, appearing in 14 matches for the top-ranked squad, including 12 starts. He made his most recent start in the NCAA quarterfinals against Wake Forest, just hours before the incident.

Ohio State coach Brian Maisonneuve could not comment on the incident or provide any update on Demian’s status, but he did make it clear that the team will miss him as they head to North Carolina for the national semifinals.

“Nate is an incredible teammate, incredible person and a fantastic player,” Maisonneueve said during a Zoom call previewing the NCAA College Cup according to Eleven Warriors.

“Obviously he’ll be missed and we’re going to miss him on the field, but he is such a huge personality. He really gets everybody going in practice and in games. He’s got a great voice. He’s a character in the best way possible. And his play speaks for itself. He’s a competitor and it’s going to be tough not to have him out there.”

He will undoubtedly be in Ohio State’s thoughts as they attempt to win a national title.

[WSYX, Eleven Warriors]