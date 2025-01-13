Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After falling to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the semifinal of the College Football Playoff on Friday, the Texas Longhorns have already lost a couple of star players to the NFL Draft. And it sounds like they have now lost one more.

On Monday afternoon, Texas Longhorns safety Andrew Mukuba announced his decision to leave Texas and enter the NFL Draft after just one season with the Longhorns.

Mukuba transferred to Texas ahead of the 2024 season after spending the first three seasons of his career with the Clemson Tigers. After a dominant season with the Longhorns, he is now headed to the NFL.

He announced his decision with a lengthy statement on social media.

“First and foremost, I want to thank God for the opportunities and the journey he has blessed me with. I cannot even begin to express how grateful am for everything this sport has provided to me and those in my life.” “To my family, thank you for blessing me with the opportunity of a lifetime. Everything I do is to make you proud. Your endless sacrifices, love, and support push me to be my best every single day.” “To my coaches at both Texas and Clemson, thank you for shaping me not just as a football player but as a man. I can never repay you for your never-ending belief in me and the countless hours you have poured into my development.” “To my teammates, my brothers I will cherish the bonds we’ve built forever. Every practice, game, lift, and moment we shared made this journey unforgettable. You’ve pushed me to be better every single day, and I cannot thank you enough.” “To the Texas fans, it has been an honor of a lifetime to come home to my city to play here. Thank you for welcoming me back home and for allowing me to wear the burnt orange. Hook ‘Em, always!” “To my Clemson family, thank you for the three unforgettable years. No place has changed my life more than Clemson did. I’m forever grateful for the opportunity to be a Clemson Tiger. Clemson will always be a part of me.” “With that being said, I am humbled and incredibly excited to say I am officially declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.” “It’s a moment I have dreamed of since I picked up a football for the very first time. The story is far from over, and I can’t wait to see what God has in store for me.”

Mukuba is certainly not the only player to leave Texas following the playoff run. The Longhorns also lost star running back Jaydon Blue as well as star wide receiver Matthew Golden, both of whom decided to enter the NFL Draft.