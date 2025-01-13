Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Longhorns suffered a season-ending loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff semifinals last week. While the Longhorns will have high hopes for next season, it sounds like they will have to replace one of their top players.

On Monday afternoon, Texas Longhorns star running back Jaydon Blue announced that he will be skipping his senior season and entering the 2025 NFL Draft.

This season, Blue totaled 1,098 total yards on 176 touches with 14 touchdowns. This included 730 rushing yards on 134 carries with eight scores as well as 42 catches for 368 yards and six touchdowns.

“First and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me with the ability and opportunity. to chase my dreams. I’m incredibly grateful for His guidance and strength throughout this journey,” Blue wrote in a statement on social media.

“I also want to thank the University of Texas for an unforgettable experience. From the moment I stepped on campus, l’ve been surrounded by incredible teammates, coaches, and staff who pushed me to be the best version of myself both on and off the field. I’m beyond proud to be a Longhorn and represent this legendary program.”

“A special thank you to my family, especially my mom, for their unwavering support and love. You’ve always believed in me, and I wouldn’t be here without you.”

“As take the next step in my journey, I’m excited to announce that I will be declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. I’m ready to take my game to the next level and chase my dreams. Hook ’em!”

It’s a big loss for the Longhorns who will be trying to improve upon their playoff run next season.