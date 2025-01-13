Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

After Texas’ 2024 season came to an end with a loss to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal Cotton Bowl, several Longhorns players are making their plans for the future.

That includes the team’s leading wide receiver, Matthew Golden, who announced on Monday that he’s foregoing his remaining eligibility to enter the 2025 NFL Draft, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

A four-star prospect coming out of Klein Cain High School in Houston, Golden began his college career at the University of Houston. He proceeded to transfer to Texas ahead of the 2024 season, teaming with Isaiah Bond to give the Longhorns one of the most dynamic receiving duos in college football.

Matthew Golden, Texas’ leading wide receiver in 2024, tells ESPN he’s leaving school early and declaring for the NFL Draft. He had team-highs with 987 yards and 9 receiving touchdowns. He finished with 54 catches and averaged 17 yards per catch. pic.twitter.com/VB552pIxQ5 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 13, 2025

During his lone season in Austin, Golden proved as good as advertised. Appearing in 16 games, he caught 58 passes for a team-high 987 yards and nine touchdowns, helping lead Texas to an appearance in the SEC Championship Game and eventually the College Football Playoff semifinal.

As for his NFL Draft prospects, Thamel noted that ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. projects Golden as a top-50 pick. He also pointed out that the 21-year-old ended his college career on a hot streak, tallying 162 yards in the SEC title game against Georgia and 149 yards and a touchdown against Arizona State in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal Peach Bowl.

As for Texas, Golden marks the third NFL prospect to declare for the draft following Friday’s loss to the Buckeyes. In addition to Golden, running back Jaydon Blue and left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. have also declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Meanwhile, quarterback Quinn Ewers has yet to confirm his plans to enter the draft, as he had previously indicated he would.

[Pete Thamel on X]