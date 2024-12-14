Syndication: Journal Sentinel

Approaching the end of his term, President Joe Biden made the move to grant clemency to thousands of people, and one of these people is especially controversial.

One of the 14,99 people who were convicted of non-violent crimes and had their sentences commuted was Nevin Shapiro. Shapiro received a 20-year prison sentence in 2011 after pleading guilty to securities fraud and money laundering as a part of a Ponzi scheme.





Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.



Following his sentencing, Shapiro admitted to giving impermissible benefits to University of Miami football players, including cash, boat trips, and visits to strip clubs.

In response, the NCAA levied sanctions against the football program, which included lost scholarships and recruiting restrictions. Miami even self-imposed a bowl ban.

Fans reacted to the news that Shapiro was granted clemency on social media.

“That guy is brave living in south Florida after ratting out the canes,” one person said on Twitter.

“lol… Biden supporters ask why… Birds of a feather flock together. Biden is the biggest ponzi scheme runner in history. Working hard to send Ukraine another hundred billion much of which will funnel back to his boys,” another person added.

“What did Shapiro do to deserve a commutation of his sentence?” one person wanted to know.

It’ll be interesting to see if Shapiro gets back involved with the Miami football program.