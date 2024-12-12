Arizona Republic

However, it appears Biden has decided to leave his mark before stepping out of the Oval Office.

“Biden commutes roughly 1,500 sentences and grants 39 pardons in biggest single-day act of clemency in modern US history,” tweeted reported Phillip Lewis on Thursday.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden commutes roughly 1,500 sentences and grants 39 pardons in biggest single-day act of clemency in modern US history. — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 12, 2024

Fans reacted to the monumental move on social media.

“Brava. If a Felon can be President then a felon can be pardoned,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“wow that’s a lot of sentences to handle, hope he had a good coffee before tackling that,” another person joked.

“And when he pardoned Hunter there were Democrats crying that he needed to pardon more Americans knowing he still had a little over a month of his Presidency. I don’t know why they thought he wasn’t going to do this! And look at him, broke a record in doing so!” one person added.

“It is a significant step towards promoting fairness and compassion in the legal system,” one fan added.

“So if Biden gives open ended pardons … doesn’t this mean Trump can do the same? How dumb are leftists?” one fan wrote.

It’ll be interesting to see Trump’s reaction to this move.