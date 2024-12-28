Credit: The Columbus Dispatch

Less than three weeks after announcing that he was entering the transfer portal, former Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke has a new school.

Taking to X on Friday, Locke announced that he will be enrolling at Arizona for the 2025 college football season.

“Excited to be continuing this journey as a Wildcat!” Locke wrote.

Excited to be continuing this journey as a Wildcat! pic.twitter.com/9mjXb6DPi6 — Braedyn Locke (@Braedyn_Locke3) December 27, 2024

Originally a three-star prospect in the 2022 class, Locke began his college career at Mississippi State before transferring to Wisconsin ahead of the 2023 campaign. Over the course of two seasons with the Badgers, he completed 53.6 percent of his passes for 2,713 yards, 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Appearing in 11 games during the 2024 campaign, the Rockwall, Texas, native completed 55.4 percent of his passes for 1,936 yards, 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

In heading to Tucson, Locke projects to serve as Noah Fifita’s backup for the 2025 season. Locke, meanwhile, will have two years of eligibility remaining to begin his career with the Wildcats.

According to 247Sports, Locke ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 55 quarterback in this offseason’s transfer portal. He was one of three former Wisconsin quarterbacks to enter the transfer portal, joining Tyler Van Dyke and Mabrey Mettauer.

Meanwhile, the Badgers recently replenished their quarterback room via the transfer portal by signing former Maryland quarterback Billy Edwards Jr.

[Braedyn Locke on X]