Tyler Van Dyke’s time as Wisconsin’s quarterback is coming to an end.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Van Dyke is leaving the Badgers’ program to enter the transfer portal.

A three-star prospect in the 2020 class, Van Dyke began his college career at Miami (Fla.), where he became the Hurricanes’ starting quarterback during his sophomore season. At one point, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound quarterback even projected to be a future first-round pick, as he threw for 25 touchdowns and just six interceptions during his first season as a starter.

Source: Wisconsin quarterback Tyler Van Dyke is entering the NCAA transfer portal. He'll have one year of eligibility remaining. He has 7,891 career passing yards and 55 career touchdown passes in his time at Miami and Wisconsin.

The ACC’s 2021 Rookie of the Year, however, failed to build on that momentum with his up-and-down play ultimately resulting in him being benched toward the end of the 2023 season. Van Dyke proceeded to enter the transfer portal before committing to Wisconsin, where he had hoped to reestablish his status as a highly touted NFL prospect.

The 2024 campaign, however, didn’t go as according to play for either the quarterback or his new team, with Van Dyke appearing in just three games before suffering a season-ending torn ACL against Alabama. The Badgers proceeded to finish the year with a 5-7 record, marking Wisconsin’s first losing season since 2001.

In entering the portal, Van Dyke will have one year of eligibility remaining in his college career.

Other notable quarterbacks to have entered the transfer portal this offseason include former Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman, USC’s Miller Moss and Oklahoma’s Jackson Arnold.

