Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; The 2024 CFP logo on the field before the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Michigan Wolverines football team is struggling at the quarterback position, but it doesn’t seem like that’ll be the case for long.

The founder of Barstool Sports, Dave Portnoy, is ready to pony up to make sure his alma mater stays in contention for the college football playoff. Through four games, Portnoy’s Wolverines have struggled to throw the football effectively, with the teams’ first starter under center, Davis Warren, throwing too many interceptions. Warren was replaced by Alex Orji in Michigan’s last game but only managed to accumulate 32 passing yards.

Portnoy is ready to help. He has made an NIL pitch to the program that would make sure the Wolverines always have one of the best quarterbacks in the country.

“Michigan, I will be your quarterback guy. You just say, ‘Dave, you go [get a quarterback]. I’ll talk to whoever you want. I will sign them $1 million, $2 million – whatever it is,” Portnoy said on his Barstool Pickem show. “I can get a quarterback. We don’t have a quarterback.”

When asked how much he’d be willing to pay, Portnoy didn’t shy away from shelling out.

“$3 million… I’m going to get us a top-ten quarterback in the portal coming out every year.”

Known for delivering on his promises, this is a massive development for Michigan. The school is known for valuing tradition and being slow to adapt to the modern NIL landscape of college athletics.

Thanks to Portnoy, those days might be over.

[Dave Portnoy]