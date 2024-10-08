Jan 8, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A Georgia Bulldogs helmet at the 2023 CFP National Championship head coaches press conference at the Los Angeles Airport Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs football team has some serious cultural problems that need to be addressed.

The Bulldogs have been involved in numerous vehicular violations over the last several years and it seems as if head coach Kirby Smart is unwilling to do anything about it. Now the program has more bad news involving a player’s behavior off the field.

According to 247 Sports, Bulldogs wide receiver Colbie Young was arrested by Athens-Clarke County police on Tuesday morning on misdemeanor charges of battery and assault on an unborn child. Jail records have Young as being booked at 4:18 AM on Tuesday morning.

Young is a transfer from the University of Miami and has played in all five of Georgia’s games this year. He has scored two touchdowns on the season, and even tallied 57 yards receiving against Alabama in the game of the season thus far.

It’s an unfortunate development for Young, who Smart spoke highly of early in the season.

“He continues to get better,” Smart said after Week 2. “The one last week [against Clemson] was impressive. He continues to grow and get better, and we’re going to need him in our offense. We need him to be able to play even more snaps and be in the best shape of his life to play enough snaps.”

This makes the seventh Georgia player arrested since January 2024.

It’s time for Kirby Smart to clean up his program. If he refuses the NCAA or University may need to step in.

[247 Sports]