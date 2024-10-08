Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Detailed view of a Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs football program is spinning out of control.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is either incapable or unwilling to get his team in line off the field, and it’s hard to say which is worse. Per 247 Sports, the seventh Georgia football player has been arrested since January 2024. Wide Receiver Colbie Young was arrested and booked on Tuesday morning by Athens-Clarke County police on misdemeanor charges of battery and assault on an unborn child.

Fans on social media reacted to the latest in what’s been a long line of legal issues for the Georgia program.

“UGA gotta culture problem No one should send their precious children there,” one worried fan said on Twitter.

“Kirby gonna feel the heat this season. Not performing on the field and displaying horrifically off the field. This is disgusting and Kirby is responsible for the type of young man he’s bring in to the program. Especially the portal players,” a fan added.

“If I were a parent of a top athlete I’d keep my kids far away from Georgia. Real character issues in that program,” another person said.

“At what point would the SEC and or the NCAA step in and try to corral this mess there is simply no oversight over this team,” a fan wanted to know.

It’s time for a serious change to be made in Athens, and it’s becoming increasingly clear Kirby Smart is not up to the task.

[247 Sports]