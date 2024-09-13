(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Things aren’t looking great right now at The University of Memphis.

ESPN has obtained a letter that alleges the basketball program’s head coach, Penny Hardaway, was personally involved with major recruiting and academic violations. This comes after the University confirmed the existence of the letter only hours after Hardaway suddenly fired four staff members.

University Spokesperson Michele Ehrhart released a statement to ESPN.

“The University of Memphis is aware of the anonymous letter, and it has been shared with the NCAA,” the statement read.

It hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing in Memphis since Hardaway took over. The former NBA star is entering his seventh season as head coach and his team has only made the NCAA tournament in two of his first six years.

Hardaway hasn’t been without his share of off-the-court problems either. He was previously involved in an 18-month NCAA investigation into alleged recruiting violations and last summer was suspended three games by the NCAA for violations stemming from a separate investigation.

Memphis is bringing back just one scholarship player from last year’s team after losing seven players to the transfer portal. This is a critical season for Hardaway, as mounting pressure due to on-court failures and off-court controversies threaten to bring his tenure in Memphis to a close.

