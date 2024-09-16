Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans defeated the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football. Their defense played a large part in that win.

Houston’s defense swarmed the Bears offense all night. Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams felt the heat all night from Houston’s pass-rushers and defenders. So much so that it really got out of hand for him.

NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal noted how the Texans defense played at a staggering level.

Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson combined for 17 pressures per @NextGenStats. The Texans had 36 (!) overall — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) September 16, 2024

“Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson combined for 17 pressures,” Rosenthal said. “The Texans had 36 (!) overall,” he then added.

The Bears’ offensive line turned into turnstiles on Sunday night, much to their fans’ chagrin. It was a difficult night for Chicago fans, and a difficult game for their fans to watch. The same cannot be said for Texans fans, who have to be over the moon.

Houston’s offense wasn’t up to their usual par on Sunday night, but they made more than enough plays to win the game. C.J. Stroud looked the part again, as the second-year quarterback is taking more steps toward becoming one of the NFL’s best QBs. More showings like he had on Sunday night against the Bears, and Stroud will be up there in no time.

Such is life in the NFL.

[Gregg Rosenthal]