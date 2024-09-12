Daniel Jones and the New York Giants are hearing it this week. Perhaps rightly so after the team’s embarrassing Week 1 performance against the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings came to East Rutherford and picked Jones and the Giants apart. The former Duke standout didn’t help his cause against his detractors, of which there are many.
His lowly performance only stirred up more restlessness in a Giants fanbase that’s itching to see a winner. Twelve years ago, the team won its fourth Super Bowl in four decades. Twelve years later, the team looks like a dumpster fire.
Jones discussed the noise and the criticism on Wednesday but said he’s not focusing on it.
“I’ve said a number of times I’m concerned about the people in this building. I think I’ve got plenty of help, plenty of good coaching, plenty of good teammates to work with here,” Jones said via NFL.com.
Later he added, “In terms of other people and what they have to say, what they think and their perspective and what their observations are not really important to me.”
The Giants have received criticism not only for drafting Jones, but also signing him to a lucrative extension. But 2024 might be his final season as a Giant if Jones‘ play doesn’t improve. And if the team bottoms out again, they’ll be picking high enough to take another quarterback. And they probably can’t afford to pass that up.
