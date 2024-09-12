Sep 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws the ball during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Daniel Jones and the New York Giants are hearing it this week. Perhaps rightly so after the team’s embarrassing Week 1 performance against the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings came to East Rutherford and picked Jones and the Giants apart. The former Duke standout didn’t help his cause against his detractors, of which there are many.

His lowly performance only stirred up more restlessness in a Giants fanbase that’s itching to see a winner. Twelve years ago, the team won its fourth Super Bowl in four decades. Twelve years later, the team looks like a dumpster fire.

Jones discussed the noise and the criticism on Wednesday but said he’s not focusing on it.

“I’ve said a number of times I’m concerned about the people in this building. I think I’ve got plenty of help, plenty of good coaching, plenty of good teammates to work with here,” Jones said via NFL.com.