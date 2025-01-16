Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears are in need of a new head coach after parting ways with Matt Eberflus earlier in the season, and it sounds like they are moving forward with the interview process for Mike McCarthy to see if he can fit that void.

After failing to come to terms on a new contract with the Dallas Cowboys last week, Mike McCarthy is in search of a new team. Due to league rules, he had to wait until his exclusive negotiating window with the Cowboys expired at the end of Tuesday before he was permitted to talk to other teams.

But it sounds like he spoke to the Bears shortly after that window expired.

On Wednesday afternoon – the first day that McCarthy was permitted to speak to other teams – the Chicago Bears announced that they had completed an interview with McCarthy.

McCarthy had quite a consistent run with the Cowboys, posting three consecutive 12-win seasons from 2021-23. However, the team failed to get over the hump with him leading the way as the Cowboys only won only one playoff game during that stretch. The Cowboys then went 7-10 this season, marking the end of his time with the Cowboys.

Before he coached the Cowboys, McCarthy was the head coach of the Green Bay Packers from 2006 to 2018, leading the team to a Super Bowl victory in 2011.

Obviously, the Bears are speaking to other potential coaching targets as well.

According to Pro Football Talk, the Bears have also completed interviews with interim head coach Thomas Brown, former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, former Commanders and Panthers had coach Ron Rivera, former Stanford head coach David Shaw, Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver. They also talked to Mike Vrabel before the Patriots hired the former Titans head coach.

We’ll have to see who the team ultimately selects as their new head coach.