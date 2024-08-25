Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever fell to the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday night by a score of 90-80 as the Lynx officially clinched a playoff spot. But despite the loss, it sounds like Clark still impressed Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve, who also coaches the United States women’s basketball team.

Clark finished the game with 23 points and eight assists to lead the team, and it sounds like Reeve was quite impressed with the pace at which the rookie sensation plays, and she did not hold back her praise.

“We haven’t seen them a lot,” Reeve said after the game according to the Indy Star. “I’ll tell you that. But what I have seen coming into the season and watching her in college, I said, ‘The single best thing that she does that young players don’t do is she plays with incredible pace.’

“And pace can get you really far, and there’s great value in that. Pace and passing are her two greatest things. I know the sexier part is probably the logo three but the pace and the passing is what makes her exceptional in my mind.”

Caitlin Clark was left off of Team USA for the 2024 Paris Olympic games, but if she keeps impressing like this, she will likely find herself on the roster for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

[Indy Star]