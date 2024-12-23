Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

The WNBA is enjoying unprecedented success after the arrival of two rookie phenoms. Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese have catapulted the league to new heights, with the league expanding and adding teams at a rapid pace.

One major issue still facing the WNBA is its players leaving for other leagues around the globe for opportunities at better pay. A new three-on-three league, Unrivaled, was created in the States to give players an option to stay home and earn more rather than travel abroad.

Now, Unrivaled has locked down a commitment from arguably the sports’ biggest star at the moment, Sabrina Ionescu, whose shoes are widely worn by NBA players and who is fresh off of her first WNBA championship.

“New York Liberty star and reigning WNBA champion Sabrina Ionescu has signed an “unprecedented and historic” contract with Unrivaled, sources tell ESPN. It’s a salary that “puts her in a category of her own.” She’s the 36th and final athlete joining the new 3-on-3 league,” reported ESPN’s Kendra Andrews on Monday.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Interesting how some of these things work. An amazing talent and all-around player, but much like Stewart, Wilson, Collier, Reese and so many of the other stars, the reality continues that few really give a shit about any of it without Clark looming over it all. She’s the key,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“The number wont beat what they offered to Caitlin,” one fan added.

“Interesting. Good move by unrivaled though! They said if they can’t have CC, they can have her splash sister,” another fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see how things go for the league in its first season.