The WNBA has its own Magic vs. Bird rivalry in Caitlin Calrk vs Angel Reese.

The two fantastic young players, who suit up for the Indiana Fever and Chicago Skyu, respectively have pushed the league to unprecedented television ratings and ticket sales. As such, they’ve become two of the most marketable athletes on the planet.

The rivalry doesn’t stop on the hardwood either, they’re even signed to rival shoe companies. Clark is a Nike athlete and Reese is signed to Reebok. Unfortunately, only one of the stars seems to have the full support of their shoe company.

Reebok announced a multi-year partnership with Reese that includes her receiving her signature shoe, set to release in 2026.

For whatever reason, Clark, who actually made the playoff, won the WNBA Kia Rookie of the Year award and made the All-WNBA first team has received no such announcement from Nike. Fans reacted to the blatant disrespect from Nike online.

“It feels like everyone is getting better shoe deals right now then Caitlin Clark ( and she’s the biggest female athlete in America ) Do we even have a picture tease of any kind of shoe design ? Any big promotional stuff coming, anything from Nike?” one fan wanted to know on Twitter.

“How is Angel Reese getting a shoe before Caitlin Clark? I get it Reebok vs Nike, but still they need to fix this asap,” one fan added.

“When is Caitlin Clark getting her shoes Nike slipping,” another fan added.

“Caitlin Clark is getting robbed by Nike mane,” one fan added.

Hopefully, Nike will get their act together and give the fans what they want and Clark what she deserves.