Caitlin Clark had the most dominant performance of her young WNBA career during Friday night's showdown with the Chicago Sun, and LeBron James certainly took notice.

During Friday night’s 100-81 blowout win over the Chicago Sun, Caitlin Clark led all scorers with a career-high 31 points while also dishing out 12 assists to her teammates for a double-double. It was the 11th double-double of the season for Clark as she shot 8 for 14 from the field, including 5 for 9 from three-point range on the game.

It was her best showing yet, and LeBron James took notice.

“CAITLIN CLARK!!!!! HI HATERS” James said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Even though she was undeniably the star of the game, all Clark wanted to talk about after the game was her team.

“I’m just proud of this group,” Clark said after the game. “I thought we battled, and we didn’t let it get close at the end, and that was kind of the problem last time we were here. We let them come back, we know they’re a really good fourth-quarter team, but we battled and figured it out.”

With the win, the Fever are one step closer to clinching a playoff spot a year after having the worst record in the league.

