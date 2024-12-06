Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) throws her hands up to the referee on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Dallas Wings, 110-109.

The professional sports world is a cutthroat one, and the WNBA is no different. Indiana Fever phenom Caitlin Clark has pushed the league to new heights of popularity, and that popularity has ushered in a new wave of expansion.

The Golden State Valkyries will be in their inaugural season in 2025 and on Friday Golden held its expansion draft, where it drafted players from other teams around the WNBA. Unfortunately for Caitlin Clark, her Indiana Fever was one of those teams.

Golden State took Temi Fagbenle from the Fever, which is brutal not only because of the relationship that Clark and Fagbenle had developed off of the court but also because the pair showed tremendous chemistry together running the pick and roll.

The fifth result from the @WNBA Expansion Draft is in. From the Indiana Fever, we’ve selected Temi Fagbenle. Expansion Draft presented by @CarMax. pic.twitter.com/s4tf5hySh6 — Golden State Valkyries (@wnbagoldenstate) December 6, 2024

Fans reacted to the expansion draft pick on social media.

“Sorry to see her leave the Fever, but she’s going to be great for the Valkeries. Good luck,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Did they protect Dantas over Temi?? Wowowow,” one fan added, incredulous that the Fever didn’t protect Fagbenle from being selected.

“I was really hoping they’d select Nalyssa Smith. Still holding out hope they’ll trade her,” one fan added.

“Temi was good on defense and could run the floor. Fever must have protected Dantas and Smith,” another fan added.

“I’m so sad the Fever didn’t protect her. Sickened actually. Ugh,” another fan added.

“Great pick but I’m shocked that she was available,” added another fan.

“Cannot understand letting her go And keeping Smith. Make it make sense,” added another fan.

It’ll be interesting to see how successful Golden State is in its first season.