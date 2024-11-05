David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Following the conclusion of the WNBA season, Caitlin Clark made it pretty clear that she did not plan to play in a different basketball league over the offseason, instead insisting that she wanted to take some time away from the court to rest. But after receiving a pretty significant offer from another league, it sounds like she is now reconsidering that stance.

Last week, Tom Friend of the Sports Business Journal reported that Caitlin Clark had received an offer from the Unrivaled three-on-three basketball league worth over $1 million for just a three-month contract.

He also reported that Clark is leaning “60/40” toward joining toward taking the deal, especially after Unrivaled signed two of Clark’s closest friends – Fever teammate Lexie Hull and former Iowa teammate Kate Martin.

During a press conference this week, Clark seemed to admit that she had changed her mind a bit on the possibility of joining the league.

While she did not commit to accepting the offer from Unrivaled, it certainly sounds like she is at least considering it.

“We’ll see,” Clark said according to ESPN. “I don’t know. Just taking it as it goes … see if I want to play eventually.”

This is obviously a clear change of tune from how she talked about the offseason previously.

Up until now, Clark has insisted that she wanted to spend the offseason resting after playing her college season and the WNBA season consecutively with essentially no break. She even joked that she wanted to spend the entire offseason playing golf.

According to Ryan Ruocco of ESPN, Caitlin Clark said earlier this month that she had no intention of playing basketball this offseason.

“We talked to Caitlin Clark earlier today… she said she almost definitely will not play basketball this offseason. So it is likely we will not see her play again until April,” he reported earlier this month.

Clearly, Clark is now reconsidering.

[ESPN, Sports Business Journal]