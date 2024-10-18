Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark recently finished arguably the best rookie season in WNBA history.

Clark became the first rookie in league history to record a triple-double and then pulled the feat off for a second time. She also took down the single-season league assists record. Clark was nothing short of a force in her first year as a pro.

Her campaign, culminating with her winning Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year and being named First Team All-WNBA, also drove the league to unprecedented television viewership ratings and ticket sales. So it’s no surprise other leagues want to take part in the action.

The WNBA player-founded Unrivaled three-on-three league, set to serve as an alternative for WNBA players who don’t want to play overseas to earn extra money in the offseason, is reportedly attempting to recruit Clark.

FOS’s Michael McCarthy reported the news on Thursday.

“The new “Unrivaled” women’s basketball league will try to recruit Caitlin Clark in coming weeks,” McCarthy tweeted.

Unfortunately, Clark, who mentioned leaving the game of basketball behind for a little after the Fever’s first-round exit in the playoffs, doesn’t appear interested. A Twitter account dedicated to giving critical WNBA news was on the case.

“We talked to Caitlin Clark earlier today… she said she almost definitely will not play basketball this offseason. So it is likely we will not see her play again until April,” the account posted.

It’s a tough break for Unrivaled, but it makes sense for Clark, who didn’t get much of an offseason after leading the Iowa Hawkeyes to the national championship. Clark also isn’t hurting for money considering the lucrative endorsements she has.

Hopefully, the Unrivaled will be able to make do without her.