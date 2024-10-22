Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is the hottest thing in basketball right now.

Clark won the WNBA Kia Rookie of the Year award in a debut season that saw her not only break the single-season assist record but also saw her become the first rookie to ever record a triple-double, which she did twice.

That wasn’t all Clark accomplished either. She also led the Fever back to the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade. The Fever lost in the first round of the WNBA playoffs, but there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the future.

Clark herself isn’t just excited about the Fever either, she’s convinced things are on the up and up for the entire league.

“I feel like we are just scratching the surface on what the W and women’s basketball can be,” she said at an official Nike basketball event, per CNBC’s Jess Golden.

Fans reacted to her revelation of what the future has in store online.

“Caitlin Clark wants to better the league and women’s sports. She does so with grace and intelligence,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Awesome to see CC as part of the conversation,” a fan added.

“Nike screwed Caitlin just like the WNBA. What a shame Caitlin has to talk in front of people who literally hated in her and used her name for clout,” one fan added about Clark having to speak at the event with people who detracted her greatness in the media.

It’ll be interesting to see what Clark is able to accomplish not just for herself but the league as it continues to grow.

