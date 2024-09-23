Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) celebrate during the first half of a game Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark did not start the playoffs the way they wanted to.

The Fever were dismantled by the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, losing game one of the best-of-three series 93-69. Clark went an abysmal 4-for-17 from the field, finishing the game with 11 points and eight assists.

Fans were shocked to see Clark struggle so much after dominating the league in the second half of the season and took their takes on the situation to social media.

“Im not doing the she’s a rookie, its the 1st playoff game thing. Caitlin has to be better on offense and defense. She got it & the moment is whats in front of us now. 1 game to give yourself a chance to do something special,” a fan said on Twitter.

“Has anyone in WNBA history ever had more missed 3pt shots in their WNBA playoffs debut??? Another one for the record books!!” said another.

“Caitlin Clark is hated because she is the best player and is bringing attention to the league, while being white and straight. They don’t like that,” one person said in response to the criticism Clark is receiving.

“Clark would be smart to just get the hell out of this trash league and play overseas,” someone wrote.

Even with the struggles in her debut, it’s not over for the Fever yet. They get to respond and can even the series on Wednesday.