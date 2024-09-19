Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana Fever rookie sensation Caitlin Clark has helped turn the Fever into a playoff team and brought an unprecedented number of fans, television viewers, and media attention to Indiana. But according to one report, not all of her teammates are happy about that.

During a recent interview on the Gilbert Arenas podcast, WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes reported that “a lot” of Indiana Fever players are discontent paying for the Fever alongside Clark and would like to leave and find a different team.

“There’s a lot of other [stuff] going on that players are like, ‘This ain’t where I want to be.’ … It’s a lot,” Swoopes said on Gilbert Arenas’s podcast according to The Spun.

“So you have players that are very significant on this Indiana Fever team that are like, this ain’t where I want to be.”

Swoopes used Fever star Aliyah Boston as evidence of this after Boston deleted all her social media accounts earlier this year after she received criticism when she wasn’t playing well.

“So what happens when Aliyah ain’t playing well again?” Swoopes asked. “So, as a player, do you want to continue to stay in a situation where you keep yourself vulnerable to all of the hate that you know is going to come to you if you’re not playing the way everyone thinks you should be playing? And that’s for the people who don’t know basketball.”

“Not every player who’s a free agent should leave because the grass probably ain’t gonna be greener for you,” Swoopes continued. “But a player like Kelsey Mitchell — Kelsey Mitchell could be very valuable to any team.”

Needless to say, it’s pretty horrible news that Clark’s teammates are not happy and want out of Indiana, and this led to a lot of reactions from readers in the comments of the story.

“So, in other words, the ones who want out don’t want to be known or successful. this is odd to me,” one fan commented.

“accurate headline should be..’new recruits refuse to play with CC because of jealousy of her greatness'” another fan wrote.

“if swoops reported it got to be fake news,” one fan said.

“Sounds like jealousy,” another fan wrote.

“Mitchell needs to go to another team that will Appreciate her,” another fan wrote.

“The rumors are real. Kelsey Mitchell is the best player on the team and nobody cares. She doesn’t get recognized at all. She shoots better 3s she always on her game. The media skips right over her and talks about Clark. She need to be on a team where she is recognized. No Player of the week and she’s at the bottom of the top 25 list. So its time for her to move on,” another fan said.

It’s worth noting that no Fever player has voiced this kind of concern publicly.

