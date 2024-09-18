Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Indiana Fever rookie phenom Caitlin Clark has been on a tear since returning to play out of the WNBA’s Olympic break. Clark has all but slammed the door shut on Angel Reese’s chances of winning Rookie of the Year.

With one game remaining in the regular season, Clark is posting averages of 19.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.4 assists. She’s already broken the league’s single season assist record, and became the first rookie to record a triple-double, which she’s accomplished twice.

But, being the team player that she is, this isn’t what Clark’s most proud of.

Clark has the Fever back in the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade. The last day of the WNBA regular season is Thursday, and the Fever’s first-round opponent could change depending on Thursday’s results.

Not that Clark is too concerned about it. She was asked in a media session if she has any preference for the Fever’s opponent, and it’s safe to say she’s not worried about any of them.

“I don’t have a preference no, I think that’d be kind of crazy. I just think wherever we go, we go, and you prep the same exact way you’d prep for anyone else,” Clark said.

It’s obvious Clark is giving any thought to who she gets matched up with, she knows what she has to do to prepare, regardless of opponent.

The Fever’s last chance to get things ironed out before the postseason is Thursday’s contest against the Washington Mystics.