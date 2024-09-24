Mark Smith-Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever struggled during their WNBA Playoff Game against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, but there was one missed call that seems to have sparked outrage among fans.

In a video shared by sports personality Jason Whitlock on social media, Sun guard Dijonai Carrington appears to hit Caitlin Clark right in the eye with the tip of her finger.

The incident injured Clark, but no foul was called. And Whitlock was not happy about it, accusing Carrington of intentionally hitting Clark in the eye.

“I said this in real time. It was intentional. ESPN broadcasters didn’t cover it. ESPN filed a story that didn’t cover it. No foul called. Why are they allowed to wear long fingernails? This is ridiculous! Whitlock said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Whitlock was not the only person outraged by the uncalled foul as many took to social media to express their anger, as well.

“This is a foul! The is not a professional league if it doesn’t protect its players! This eye poke was intentional. I hate to say this out loud but… Caitlin Clark is being given some of the same treatment that Baseball Great Jackie Robinson received,” prominent author Rob Schneider said in a post.

“Its time local authorities get involved. Arrest Carrington for assault. Charge her. WNBA refuses to do something about it. Its time the legal system does,” a fan wrote on social media.

“No call…the WNBA is embarrassment,” another fan wrote.

“If the WNBA fails to protect its biggest star, it deserves to fail and go out of business. Change my mind,” another fan said.

“Yeah. This looks intentional. This is on par with going for a QBs knee late. League should suspend,” another fan said.

Needless to say, people clearly are not happy about this.

