It might be the offseason for Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, but she has certainly not stopped being impressive, even during practice.

This week, the Indiana Fever shared a video of Caitlin Clark drilling 25 consecutive three-point buckets during a workout.

“the grind don’t stop. Caitlin Clark knocks down 25-straight threes during an offseason workout,” the Fever official account said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

the grind don't stop 😤 Caitlin Clark knocks down 25-straight threes during an offseason workout. pic.twitter.com/njK0oa4h3k — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) October 25, 2024

It’s worth noting that Clark hit all of these shots from the right side of the court, as well, which is typically her weaker side.

Of course, it’s not exactly surprising that Clark is such a hot shooter, given how dominant she was beyond the arc during her rookie season.

This year, Clark broke the WNBA single-season rookie record for three-pointers, the franchise record for most three-pointers in a season, and was the fastest WNBA player to reach 100 three-pointers, doing so in 34 games.

After a grueling WNBA season, Clark indicated that she planned to take some time off after the season, indicating that she wanted to spend some time on the golf course.

But clearly, she did not take all that long of a break as she is back in the gym working on her game.

Clark was one of the most dominant players in the league last season, and it’s clear that she wants to get even better next season.

We’ll have to see how this offseason work helps her improve heading into next season.

