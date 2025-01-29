Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The WNBA has exploded in popularity largely thanks to the addition of Indiana Fever phenom Caitlin Clark. Clark, who broke the all-time NCAA basketball scoring record for men and women in her collegiate career, has brought record attendance and viewership numbers to the league.

Clark’s presence has also created a busier offseason than the WNBA typically experiences. The new revenue has teams prioritizing winning and the extra income that comes with it like never before.

This was shown when seven of the league’s 12 teams decided to fire their head coaches, a record number in a single offseason. However, franchises aren’t the only ones making moves.

Players are also embracing the new WNBA and are on the move. Now, one of the game’s biggest stars is signing with a new team, and she’s going straight at Clark herself.

“After 11 seasons in Phoenix, 10-time WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner has agreed to a deal with the Atlanta Dream, sources tell me and (Alexa Philippou)

Griner spent her entire career with Mercury and now heads to Atlanta in one of most stunning free agency moves in league history,” reported ESPN’s Shams Charania.

After 11 seasons in Phoenix, 10-time WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner has agreed to a deal with the Atlanta Dream, sources tell me and @alexaphilippou. Griner spent her entire career with Mercury and now heads to Atlanta in one of most stunning free agency moves in league history. pic.twitter.com/NfdAuYOAVs — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 29, 2025

It’s interesting that Briney would leave the Western Conference to go directly to the East, where Clark and the Fever reside, but the veteran clearly wants to let Clark know she isn’t backing down from the challenge.

Fans reacted to the move on social media.

“I watched W for the first time following CC in. BG impressed me. She has excellent footwork and talent, even at her age. She has a few good years left,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“I’m actually happy the wnba is growing when I have kids and hopefully a daughter I want them to watch women’s basketball and be familiar with the game, I don’t watch the wnba but it’s beggining to become more interesting,” one fan added.

“Her entire career has not been with the Mercury, spent a coupla years in Russia if I remember correctly,” another fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Fever responds in free agency.