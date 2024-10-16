Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

The unfortunate side of professional sports is that not everyone can handle the money and attention.

It’s sad to see but there’s a chance that’s what happening to Chicago Sky star forward Angel Reese. The star released a heartbreaking video on her social media detailing her current financial condition.

The video starts with Reese saying that her haters pay her bills, before taking a dark turn.

“Hating pays them bills, baby. I just hope you know the WNBA don’t pay my bills at all,” she said. “I don’t even think that pays one of my bills. Literally, I’m trying to think of my rent for where I stay at. Let me do the math real quick. I don’t even know my salary. $74,000?”

Reese’s friend does the math and Reese realizes her WNBA salary isn’t enough to pay her $8,000 per month rent. “I’m living above my means!” Reese proclaims.

“Babe, if y’all thought… That WNBA check don’t pay a thing. Did that even pay my car note?… I wouldn’t even be able to eat a sandwich with that,” she goes on. “I wouldn’t even be able to eat. I wouldn’t be able to live,” she went on.

Angel Reese Reveals That She Pays $8,000 For Rent & The WNBA can't pay her bills 🤨💸 pic.twitter.com/0uHTvla1e5 — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) October 16, 2024

Fans reacted to the sad news online.

“Shorty said she’s paying $8k a month for rent and acting like that’s a flex,” one fan posted on Twitter.

“Black people need to stop trying to impress each other and live within our means. You know your income. If it isn’t enough…invest,” another fan added.

“Sometimes women can just unnecessarily talk for no reason like why are u saying this lol nobody asked to know any of this lol,” another person added.

“On her way to onlyfans,” a fan added.

Hopefully, Reese gets the assistance and financial literacy she needs before she becomes a lesson for young athletes.