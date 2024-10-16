Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce knows how fast things can take a turn for the worse.

On the Wednesday episode of his podcast, New Heights, which he cohosts with his brother Jason, Kelce opened up about how his relationship with Taylor Swift will impact his team if they start losing games.

“I’ve just got to keep winning, as soon as — if we lose a game, I mean, it’s going to f—ing rain down, baby,” Kelce said on the podcast. “We’ve just got to keep winning, keep staying on top.”

When the storm rains down on the Chiefs about his relationship, it could put the Chiefs in a position where their season falls apart. If it comes to letting things with Swift ruin the team’s chances of winning or ending things, Kelce may have to prioritize winning another Super Bowl

The Chiefs are undefeated right now, and his relationship with Swift is still under scrutiny. Many have blamed the pair’s extravagant lifestyle for his dip in personal production to start the year.

Former NFL kicker Pat McAfree, a guest on the podcast, assured Kelce that the pair’s relationship was great for the NFL

“You and Taylor’s relationship is great for the sport,” McAfee said.

“You are, and have been, the perfect representation for our sport. I think that there’s no other human that could do what you’re doing right now and how you’re doing it. It’s awesome.”

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

For now, the Chiefs are winning, so Kelce can enjoy his relationship. The pair were recently at a playoff baseball game together, and Kelce talked about the experience on the podcast.

“I’m in hostile territory cause it’s the Bronx Bombers and I’m at Yankee Stadium and the playoffs, and I’m over here cheering for the Guards cause I’m a Cleveland kid and I want to see Cleveland win a f—ing World Series,” Kelce said.

The Guardians lost both the game Kelce attended with Swift and the following one to go down 0-2 in the series. Luckily, that shouldn’t jeopardize his relationship though.

Hopefully, the Chiefs manage to keep winning.

[New Heights]