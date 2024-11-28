Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Pop sensation Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have been public with their relationship for over a year now. Things are extremely serious, and as such it shouldn’t as as surprise that the pair look to spend major holidays together.

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to play the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday in Kansas City, the day after Thanksgiving, so it would make sense for them to spend the holiday in Missouri.

Kelce’s brother, Jason, even hinted that the plan involved everyone spending the holiday together in Kansas City.

“We’re all going to KC for Thanksgiving,” Jason said to Travis, “You guys play Friday night for Amazon. After the game, we can play Mafia.”

Now, it appears that Taylor and Travis changed their minds on what they’d do for the holidays.

According to the Daily Mail, Swift’s private jet has been logged flying out of Kansas City and into Nashville, where Swift has a home. Curiously, Jason Kelce’s home was also seen in Nashville.

Regardless of where it occurs, hopefully, the pair are enjoying each other’s company and are able to spend some quality time with their families.

Travis and the Chiefs are set to kick off against the Raiders on Friday at 3 PM Eastern time.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

[Daily Mail]