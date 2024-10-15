Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift arrives prior to a game between the New Orleans Saints and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Pop icon Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, the biggest couple in the world, were at it again on Monday night.

The two attended Game One of the MLB ALCS between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians, watching the action from a suite. It’s hardly Swift’s first time in a suite at a major sporting event.

The megastar can often be seen at Kelce’s football games. For obvious reasons, Kelce can’t usually be with her when she’s watching his games, so it was nice to see them get a chance to share a suite and watch sports.

One fan got even luckier than just getting to see the two be happy together.

A Twitter account dedicated to keeping fans current on Swift, Taylor Swift Updates, shared a heartwarming video of Swift taking the time out of her date to talk with one of her adoring fans.

Taylor talking with a fan during the game❤️!

pic.twitter.com/FKP1CK5RvK — Taylor Swift Updates (@ThrowbackTaylor) October 15, 2024

Fans reacted to the video online.

“Taylor Swift has always been very down to earth. It was great to see her interacting with fans without any security,” one person shared on Twitter.

“Heart of gold,” another person posted.

It’s not hard to see why Swift’s fans adore her. It’s not often that celebrities go to extra lengths to take time for their fans, thankfully, Swift is an exception.