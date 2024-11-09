Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Pop sensation Taylor Swift has been dating Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce for over a year now, but now there are question marks on just how secure things are between the pair.

Swift was recently spotted hitting the late-night scene with another man, according to one Twitter account dedicated to providing fans insider updates on Swift.

“(Taylor Swift) dined with Zoë Kravitz and Comedian Jerrod Carmichael at Chez Margaux restaurant in NYC last night,” reported Taylor Swift Updates on Twitter.

📸| @taylorswift13 dined with Zoë Kravitz and Comedian Jerrod Carmichael at Chez Margaux restaurant in NYC last night (via @people) #ARIASTAYLOR pic.twitter.com/hI6drFODJN — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) November 9, 2024

Fans reacted to the news on social media, although there doesn’t seem to be a lot of concern that anything nefarious was going on.

“Amazing!! She on the top 5 for the most beautiful,” one fan said on Twitter.

“That outfit is unbelievable,” one fan added.

“Comedian..??!! i was certainly thinking we could all use a little ‘relief’ right about now..!!” one fan said.

“An iconic trio enjoying a night out in NYC, Taylor’s always surrounded by great company,” one fan added.

It’s worth noting that Zoë Kravitz recently broke things up with long-time pattern Channing Tatum, so perhaps Carmichael was spending the evening with her rather than Swift.

According to TMZ, the trio were out for around eight hours, and Swift looked unsteady leaving, so there’s a chance there was a lot of alcohol involved.

It’ll be interesting to see if Swift decides to address the evening publicly.

[TMZ]