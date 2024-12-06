Sep 16, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; ESPN Monday Night Football broadcaster Jason Kelce on the set before game between Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce isn’t playing on Sundays anymore, but things are still going extremely well for him. Kelce is part of ESPN’s broadcast team for Monday Night Football and also hosts an extremely successful podcast, “New Heights,” with his brother Travis, who is still playing tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, all of Kelce’s media success appears to be coming at the expense of his family.

Kelce’s wife, Kylie, recently launched a podcast of her own. On Thursday’s episode of the podcast, titled “Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce,” Kylie was asked if Jason watched the couple’s three kids while she recorded the episodes of her podcast.

Her answer revealed some cracks in the foundation of their marriage that are coming in light of Jason’s thriving media career.

“When I have to do something. Coaching, something for the Eagles Autism Foundation, something for the podcast, a doctor’s appointment even, I will schedule childcare. My husband could tell me 72 times that he will be in the house during the times when I have to leave it.

“I will still schedule childcare. And it is not a knock on my husband. My husband is busier now than he has ever been. I see him less now in retirement than I did when he was playing football.

“We had a set schedule then. Now, it’s an absolute free-for-all. He is working so hard and really grinding right now. And so, I just make sure that I am covered. And if that means that he’s at the house and someone else is there just to make up the difference, then that’s what we have going on.

“He will not be watching the kids. He’s not watching them right now. I think he’s doing meetings.”

Hopefully, after the conclusion of football season, Jason will be able to be more present for his family.

