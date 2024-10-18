Jan 5, 2020; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Kristin Cavallari arrives on the red carpet during the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Kristin Cavallari has been divorced from Jay Cutler since 2022, but the pair still share three children together. Unfortunately, Cavallari is going to have to break some dark news to their children.

According to TMZ, Cutler was arrested on deeply troubling charges in Tennessee on Thursday and even spent time in jail.

“The former NFL star and ex-husband of Kristin Cavallari was arrested for DUI and 3 other offenses Thursday evening in the city of Franklin, TN. The other crimes were failure to exercise due care, violation of implied consent law, and possession of a handgun while under the influence,” the media outlet shared.

“Cutler was booked into the Williamson County Jail, where he posed for a scruffy mug shot — and, as you can see, the dude doesn’t look too happy. Jay posted $5,000 bond and was released later that night, according to a rep for the Franklin Police Department.”

There’s no excuse for this sort of behavior, and fans reacted to the news online.

“Jay Cutler made nearly $128,000,000 in NFL salary alone and yet still does this. I’ll never understand it,” a fan said on Twitter.

“Another drive ruined by a bad Jay Cutler decision,” a fan added.

“I wasn’t expecting to read “Jay Cutler arrested for driving drunk with a gun” this morning but like it checks out,” a fan added.

It’s sad to see Cutler spiraling like this. It also puts Cavallari in a brutal spot to have to relay the information to their children.

