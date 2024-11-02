Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Things tend to get testy and contentious when college football is involved, even for the rich and famous.

That was just the case on Saturday when Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce attended the game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

A rowdy student approached Kelce and said all the wrong things.

“Kelce how does it feel that your brother is a [expletive] for dating Taylor Swift?” a college student asked Kelce, referring to his brother Travis dating Taylor Swift.

Jason then spikes the kid’s phone, his private property into the street.

“Kelce how does it feel that your brother is a f****t for dating Taylor Swift?” Jason Kelce proceeded to slam this kids phone on the ground. Looked like a Penn State student was getting in Kelce’s face for no reason. Wild scene in State College pic.twitter.com/3PEdZXWhSg — Chives (@jarrett_daveler) November 2, 2024

Fans reacted to the violent display on social media.

“If Jason wasn’t famous the other kid would’ve had his lights put out lmao,” one fan said on Twitter.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“Couldn’t love this any more. Good on Jason,” one fan said.

“Job well done, Jason Kelce. The senile coward got exactly what he deserved,” one fan said.

“Making fun of a 6’3 300lb mans family is an interesting choice,” one fan added.

“He got more restraint than me,” one fan added.

While the student never should’ve approached Kelce that way, it’s still hard to justify Kelce assaulting the young man and destroying his property. Kelce is used to the public eye and should show more restraint.