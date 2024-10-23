Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce isn’t playing football anymore, but he’s still making headlines.

Kelce recently made a trip to Florida to see his brother Travis’s girlfriend, pop icon Taylor Swift, perform as she gets into the last leg of her Era’s Tour. Unfortunately, a picture of Kelce seemingly asleep at the concert made its way around the internet.

The picture led Travis to question his brother on an episode of their New Heights podcast.

“You took a nap at the Eras Tour. What is that all about?” Travis asked.

Jason immediately pushed back and gave the true account of what happened.

“Travis, you know I didn’t take a nap. I did not take a nap.

“I’m just sitting here, and I’m feeling it. And I’m tapping my thigh. And I’m in the moment listening to the song. And then all of a sudden, I go on Twitter, and I see this [expletive] picture. And I’m like, dude, what the [expletive]?”

Travis went on to call Swift’s performance the “greatest show that’s ever been onstage.” It’s great to know that Jason wouldn’t do anything so disrespectful as falling asleep at Swift’s concert.

Swift’s next three shows will be in New Orleans the Caesars Superdome.

