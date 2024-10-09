Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Pop icon Taylor Swift has been dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce for over a year now. As a result, Swift attends as many Chiefs games as she can and is often spotted on broadcasts cheering the Chiefs on from a suite.

Swift attended the Chiefs’ most recent game on Monday night, but this time all wasn’t well. In a video shared on Twitter, cameras appeared to catch Swift swearing and making light of an extremely insensitive topic.

Taylor Swift literally said “I’m going to f****** kill myself” at one point while watching the game last night. And, as a sports fan, if that isn’t just the most relatable reaction to a game. She gets it you guys https://t.co/vpY3iyqRlJ pic.twitter.com/tHsnMVI74N — Kristin Bradshaw (@BristinKradshaw) October 8, 2024

While it’s unconfirmed what exactly Swift was shouting, if it’s what people think, it’s a very bad look. Fans hit Twitter with their reactions.

“Does she even know why the football players are following a yellow line the whole game? I doubt it,” tweeted one particularly pessimistic account.

“The way no one glances at her or moves a millimeter you know she does this all the time,” one fan said.

“LOL wait I didn’t know she actually was invested like that,” someone added.

“She grew up in an Eagles household how does no one get this by now??” another person wanted to know.

It’s clear Taylor Swift is passionate about Chiefs football, but it would still be nice if she practiced a little restraint and empathy when she attends games.