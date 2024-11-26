Jul 20, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Chicago Sky player Angel Reese during the WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese is one of the faces of the WNBA after breaking the league’s consecutive double-double record in her first season in the league. Reese also has been making waves off the court.

Reese has major sponsorship deals with brands like Reebok and Reese’s Puffs. The all-star also hosts a podcast, “Unapologetically Angel.” In another major move, Reese recently posted some mirror selfies on social media and some people have deemed the pictures totally inappropriate.

Angel Reese is going viral after posting her new selfies 👀 pic.twitter.com/fMgCyJujZF — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) November 25, 2024

However, not everyone was too pleased with the revealing photos.

“This chick going to be done with basketball in a year or two,” one fan said on Twitter.

“At this point she probably thinking of just doing OF cuz she prolly will make more money doing that than playing in the WNBA,” one fan added.

“Just a few months ago, she was saying she didn’t want to be sexualized by the media,” one fan added.

“Her jumpshot broke af she need to be in the gym,” one fan added.

“Gotta make her money in the offseason before Caitlyn steals the spot light,” another fan added, referencing her rivalry with Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark.

It’ll be interesting to see if Reese responds to the disrespect she’s receiving over the photo. She isn’t usually one to mince words.