Two hosts of the popular show The View, Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin, laid into Brittany Mahomse, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes.

According to the Daily Mail, the two hosts discussed reports that Brittany is “questioning her support” for presidential candidate Donald Trump after he attacked her close friend Taylor Swift online.

“He’s politically activating her army of Swifties, and there are also rumors that her best friend Brittany Mahomes who was hit with backlash for liking a pro-MAGA post is rethinking her alleged support,” Goldberg said on Wednesday.

“Some could say, because he’s mad at your best friend, now you’re mad? It didn’t bother you that he was being a racist and being a misogynist and… that didn’t get you going?”

“It just seems to me that since she is in an interracial marriage, she should have known that to support a racist is problematic,” Hostin added.

“Her children are biracial and her family is one of the families that in the ’70s could not have lived in any of Donald Trump’s buildings, so it just seems to me that maybe she’s just not that politically savvy or maybe she’s just not read in, but it’s problematic.”

It’ll be interesting to see if Brittany responds to any of the outrage she is sparking or if she continues to act as if nothing is wrong.

It’s unfortunate for Patrick that his family can’t stay out of the headlines, as he’s in the midst of defending back-to-back Super Bowl titles.

[Daily Mail]