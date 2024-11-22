Donald Trump blasts Joe Biden

President-elect Donald Trump has taken over the sports world. Athletes are celebrating scores by performing a recreation of Trump’s viral dance dubbed the “Donald Dance.”

The dance has become somewhat controversial, as many people feel that political support doesn’t belong in sports. In what’s terrible news for Trump and his supporters, one beloved American athlete is making it clear he’s avidly against athletes doing the dance as a celebration.

“Doing a dance that mimics (U.S. president-elect) Donald Trump is stupid,” said legendary USMNT soccer star Tim Howard in the Daily Mail. “Why? Because, whether it’s the president of the United States or my neighbor down the street, I would never back someone who I believe is racist. I wouldn’t glorify that. I wouldn’t do it for anything.”

Fans reacted to Howard’s take on social media.

“Cry a little more about dances Tim,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Tim howard more critical thinking than some of yall,” one fan added.

“Y’all can’t handle your dear leader from being criticized. What ever happened to everyone is entitled to their own opinion? All I see from Trump supporters are crybabies who get so mad when someone does not agree with them,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see how Trump handles such a beloved athlete believing he is racist.

