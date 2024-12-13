Donald Trump and Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift may have publicly endorsed Kamala Harris over Donald Trump in the 2024 United States Presidential Election, but one prominent media personality is calling for her to perform at his inauguration.

During her show on Thursday, Fox News host Laura Ingraham urged Taylor Swift to perform at the upcoming inauguration of Donald Trump to make amends for publicly endorsing Kamala Harris.

“The Angle does have some advice for her: call Trump and offer to perform at the inauguration. It would be smart for Taylor Swift and another great moment of unity for the country,” Graham said during her show on Thursday.

In September, Taylor Swift officially endorsed Harris in the election, making her endorsement public to shut down the AI-generated claims that she was supporting Trump.

Trump seemed to have a pretty strong response to her decision to support Harris.

In a post on Truth Social a few days later, Trump wrote “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT” in all caps.

Needless to say, the possibility of Swift performing at Trump’s inauguration led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“Swift does not need advice from Ingraham, especially about her career moves,” one person wrote on X.

“Why would that be smart for her?” someone else added.

“‘Unity’?! Laura Ingraham is the last person who should be talking about unity. No A-list names are going to perform at the premier of the second season of The Apprentice White House Edition,” another person wrote.

“Taylor already has a million better ways to spend her time,” someone else said.

“After all the billions #TaylorSwift made off her Eras tour, why would she tarnish/sully her brand with such an association? Would be a terrible move on her part,” a different X user commented.

“There is are reasons why Laura Ingraham’s show is lowest rated show across all networks,” another person said.

It seems unlikely that this would happen, but we’ll have to wait and see.

[ACYN]