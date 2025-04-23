Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; A Philadelphia Eagles player’s helmet rests on the field after Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles shocked the world when they ended the Kansas City Chiefs’ hopes of becoming the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls with their dominant 40-22 win over Patrick Mahomes and company.

Eagles center Cam Jurgens toughed out a back injury to play and contribute to the win. Jurgens recently inked a new four-year deal with the organization and, in a press conference following the signing, discussed how he’s feeling following a back surgery to treat the injury.

“It’s still a process whenever you go through surgery to get through the rehab process and get back to it,” he said, per the team’s website. “Still going through that, but, man, I honestly feel like a new man.

“I feel so much better. Going through the playoffs and dealing with that pain, I’m sure a lot of people have dealt with that before, and it’s not fun.

“But when you’re going through the playoffs and I’m not concerned about me, I’m concerned about what I can do to help the team and do everything I can to win. When you’re playing for a Super Bowl, that’s going to last forever.

“Back pain lasts however long it wants to last, but I’m going to be a Super Bowl Champ forever and I’ll get to be with the Eagles for a long time. I’m looking forward to making a full recovery.”

Jurgens feels good about the offensive line’s chances to improve next season.

“I think we can get so much better together. Since I got here, I feel like the culture was just so present right away seeing (Jason) Kelce, Lane (Johnson), (Jordan) Mailata, Isaac (Seumalo), and just watching them guys work, you can tell there’s an immediate culture in that O-line room and how they operated. Everything is full speed. Everything is 100 percent. “There’s a standard there. I’m just so blessed to be here and be a part of that and now I get that contract extension and I get to be a part of being one of the leaders in that room. I get to put my best foot forward and work and do everything I can to be a leader for the guys coming in and being that role model that I had when I came in.