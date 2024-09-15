Syndication: USA TODAY

Former United States President Donald Trump was previously courting the support of pop sensation Taylor Swift and her football star boyfriend Travis Kelce. But after the pop star publicly endorsed Kamala Harris last week, he has certainly changed his tune.

Earlier this year, Donald Trump made it clear that he thinks Taylor Swift should support him in the election – and expressed his affection for Travis Kelce, as well.

“I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists. Joe Biden didn’t do anything for Taylor, and never will. There’s no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money. Besides that, I like her boyfriend, Travis, even though he may be a Liberal, and probably can’t stand me!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social back in February.

But last week, Swift officially endorsed Kamala Harris in the upcoming election with a post on Instagram.

“Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country,” Swift wrote in a post on social media.

“Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.

“I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story.”

Presumably, as a result of this post, Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Sunday morning to express his sudden disdain for Swift.

“I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social

Swift has made her opinion on Trump very clear, and now Trump has made his opinion on Swift just as clear.

