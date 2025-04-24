Aug 24, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; General view of a Baltimore Ravens helmet prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens are coming off a disappointing end of the season that saw them lose to the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round. It was especially frustrating, coming off of arguably star quarterback and two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson’s best season thus far in his career.

Jackson’s passing attack was unlocked by the addition of running back Derrick Henry, who forced defenses to commit resources to stopping the Ravens’ rushing attack.

However, Henry has yet to receive a contract extension, and it’s not out of the realm of possibility that the Ravens decide to draft a back rather than commit to Henry with the sort of contract his performance last season demanded.

“There are some really good players in this draft class, and the same could be said about the running back position, as well, and we’ve talked about that,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said, according to Pro Football Talk.

“We talk about these things all the time. The reality of it is, is if there’s a tight end that we think is a blue-chip tight end or a running back that we think is a blue-chip running back, we’re going to take them.”

When previously asked about Henry’s contract situation, DeCosta left things vague.

“We have a lot of different balls in the air right now,” he said. “That’s probably what I would say on that. I’m not going to talk about what we’re doing, or what we’re not doing, behind the scenes business-wise with these guys.”

It’ll be interesting to see if the Ravens draft a back or if these are just negotiating tactics from DeCosta.