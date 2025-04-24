Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) before the game against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL draft is just hours away, but that doesn’t mean we need to stop speculating until the moment it arrives. Especially when it comes to one of the most controversial players in this year’s draft class.

Former Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders had an exceptional collegiate career, turning around not one but two programs in the Jackson State Tigers as well as the Buffs, along with his running mate, Travis Hunter.

However, Sanders still has his fair share of detractors. Some believe that Sanders’ talent level isn’t worthy of being a first-round selection, and that he is only viewed so highly due to this year’s draft class being particularly weak at the quarterback position.

Others believe that Sanders’ bragadocious attitude will get him into trouble and that he needs to be more humble if he wants to have a long and successful career in the NFL.

However, the only thing Sanders needs to have a great career is to land with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

No head coach is better suited to dealing with Sanders’s supreme confidence than Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. Tomlin has already successfully managed some of the NFL’s most controversial personalities in Antonio Brown, Ben Roethlisberger, and, more recently, George Pickens.

Tomlin has also proven that he can field a competitive team with just about any roster, which would allow Sanders to win games while he works on developing his processing and the other growing pains of young quarterbacks without being constantly slammed by the media for losing efforts.

Luckily for Sanders, he has been linked to the Steelers more and more as the draft approaches, and usually, where there’s smoke, there’s fire. . .